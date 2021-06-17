Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,740 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 0.8% of Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,561,655. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.22. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $237.50. The firm has a market cap of $449.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.46.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

