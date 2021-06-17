Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 27.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 292,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $278.16. 36,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 883,821. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $193.93 and a twelve month high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

