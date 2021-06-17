Financial Network Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,656 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $163.93. 110,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.16. The company has a market cap of $431.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

