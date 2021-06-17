Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Shares Gap Up to $8.44

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.44, but opened at $8.77. Finance Of America Companies shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 232 shares.

FOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Finance Of America Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

