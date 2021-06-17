Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) to post $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiesta Restaurant Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.22. Fiesta Restaurant Group posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 209.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiesta Restaurant Group will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fiesta Restaurant Group.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stephens began coverage on Fiesta Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 864.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 742,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 665,810 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,688,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,027,000 after buying an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 380,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 86,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of FRGI traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,982. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.75.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

