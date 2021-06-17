Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2021

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Field Trip Health Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.