Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Research analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Field Trip Health from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Field Trip Health stock opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.82.

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

