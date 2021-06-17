Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane Sells 5,709 Shares

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $45.05. 51,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,140. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.29 and a one year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

