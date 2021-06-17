FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in FedEx were worth $25,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in FedEx by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after buying an additional 254,119 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.77.

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 13,425 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.23, for a total value of $4,231,962.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,542,955.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock valued at $53,374,869. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX stock traded down $5.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.85. 26,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,282,147. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $129.28 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. FedEx’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

