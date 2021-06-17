FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 42.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,534 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 789.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,884 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,470,000 after buying an additional 46,054 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 271 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,097 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,006,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FDX. Stephens lifted their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.77.

FDX stock traded down $3.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $290.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,147. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $129.28 and a one year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.80.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $923,826.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

