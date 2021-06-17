Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 255,932 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 21.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $192,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXP. CWM LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 192.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 67.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 19.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.66, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,507,042.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total value of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,622 shares of company stock worth $8,662,955. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

EXP traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $137.16. 4,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.96. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.91 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

