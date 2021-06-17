Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 51,346 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387,423 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 51,346 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.18% of Comcast worth $453,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 27,005 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 329,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $17,811,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,247,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $67,478,000 after purchasing an additional 37,978 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 43,916 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,250. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $263.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.