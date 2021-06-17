Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 561,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,408 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in ASML were worth $346,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 216.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after purchasing an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 880,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,556,000 after acquiring an additional 380,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,532,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,997,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,233,248,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ASML by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,606,000 after acquiring an additional 126,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.90.

Shares of ASML stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $699.86. 20,415 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,263. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $343.25 and a 12 month high of $710.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $655.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $293.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. ASML’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.