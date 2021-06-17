Fayez Sarofim & Co Increases Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,093,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.37% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $233,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $113.98. 94,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,185. The stock has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.01 and a 12-month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

