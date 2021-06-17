Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,643,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,935 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $126,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 424,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The company has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a PE ratio of -49.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.