Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 77.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,454,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,774 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.25% of Fastenal worth $73,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.07. 142,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,257,137. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $40.44 and a 52 week high of $54.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

