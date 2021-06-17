Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of FARM opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.65. Farmer Bros. has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FARM. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $190,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 13.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $2,409,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 67,321 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

