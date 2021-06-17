Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 20.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,726,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

In related news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,819,471.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total transaction of $2,307,770.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,770.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,022 shares of company stock worth $21,994,567. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FICO opened at $493.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $506.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $547.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 96.79%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

