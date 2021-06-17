Faceter (FACE) Price Hits $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $4,350.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00061587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00023369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.52 or 0.00772530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00083654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.18 or 0.07761378 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.