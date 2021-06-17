Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF) Trading Up 0.3%

Extendicare Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXETF) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,223 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.3957 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Extendicare’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

About Extendicare (OTCMKTS:EXETF)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

