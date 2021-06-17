EXRNchain Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $51,245.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXRNchain has traded down 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00061729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00023704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.00775177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00083648 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00042306 BTC.

EXRNchain Coin Profile

EXRNchain is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official website is exrnchain.com . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

