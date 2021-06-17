Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey Sells 300 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EXPE traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,994,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.75 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.76.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.83) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.83.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

