Exosis Price Hits $0.0433 on Major Exchanges (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 79.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exosis has a market capitalization of $22,361.57 and approximately $9.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Exosis has traded down 53.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,975.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.39 or 0.06174092 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $610.41 or 0.01566137 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.00435609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55.99 or 0.00143649 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.07 or 0.00718591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.60 or 0.00422321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00006636 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.05 or 0.00367033 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

