Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Excellon Resources, Inc. is a mineral resource company. It principally produces silver, lead and zinc. Excellon Resources, Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Shares of EXN opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Excellon Resources has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $82.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Excellon Resources (NYSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Excellon Resources will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Excellon Resources during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 530,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Excellon Resources by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 653,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 140,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Excellon Resources

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

