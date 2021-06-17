Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Trading Up 5.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)’s share price was up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $126.87 and last traded at $126.86. Approximately 11,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,670,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Cowen raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.68.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

