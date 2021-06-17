Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXAS. BTIG Research cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.68.

Shares of EXAS opened at $120.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.34.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 11,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $19,536,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,627,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,145,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

