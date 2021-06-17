Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €37.00 ($43.53) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.21 ($36.72).

EVK stock opened at €28.61 ($33.66) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €29.54. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

