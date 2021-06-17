Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) shares traded up 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $127.68 and last traded at $127.52. 6,312 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 519,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.06.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,252. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5,412.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

