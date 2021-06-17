Euclidean Capital Llc Sells 44,419 Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Stock

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 44,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.11, for a total value of $1,515,132.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Euclidean Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 21,977 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $742,822.60.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 39,638 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,333,422.32.

On Monday, June 7th, Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $1,032,840.02.

Shares of PMVP opened at $34.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, research analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,116,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 96,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 71,703 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 271.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $871,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

