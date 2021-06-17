Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,498 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

In other news, major shareholder Display Co. Ltd. Samsung sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $1,522,150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and have sold 70,323,018 shares worth $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

