Ethic Inc. Purchases 3,079 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $82.65 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

