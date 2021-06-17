Ethic Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ethic Inc. lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

KO opened at $54.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

