Ethic Inc. Acquires 21,350 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 59.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 79,631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 149,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 52,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.99. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

