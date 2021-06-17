Etherparty (FUEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $99,140.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Etherparty coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Etherparty has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $99,140.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00061218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00023951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.24 or 0.00761666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00083503 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042001 BTC.

Etherparty is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherparty is a user-friendly system for the creation, use, and management of smart contracts, that may dramatically expand the rate of commercial and consumer adoption of blockchain technology. While blockchain has the potential to recast the foundations of electronic commerce and data storage, the technology’s use by non-computer professionals has been limited by a lack of user-friendly applications. Etherparty unleashes the speed, cost-reduction and security benefits of smart contracts for individuals and businesses. Etherparty goes further to make otherwise complicated contractual agreements and processes simple and accessible while enabling infrastructure for authentication and automation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

