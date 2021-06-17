Ethereum Yield (ETHY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $318.00

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. One Ethereum Yield coin can now be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00009567 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Yield has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. Ethereum Yield has a total market cap of $361,112.88 and approximately $318.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00060843 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003913 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00024476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.45 or 0.00764186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00084041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00042235 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Coin Profile

Ethereum Yield is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

