Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 576 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CDNA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CareDx in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lowered CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CareDx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 2,522 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $226,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 374,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,701,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,901.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,286 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,930. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDNA opened at $88.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.67. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.