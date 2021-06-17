Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Increases Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in LightPath Technologies were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPTH opened at $2.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.62 million, a P/E ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.38. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million.

LPTH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

