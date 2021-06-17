Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $825,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 74.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,618 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166,249 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mitek Systems worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $19.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $824.05 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.97 million. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

