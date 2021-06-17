Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $241,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TT opened at $182.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.82. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $189.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

