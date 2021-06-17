Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OUT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after buying an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $70,697,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 4,566.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,645,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,751,000 after buying an additional 2,589,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $38,583,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Outfront Media by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,638,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,162,000 after buying an additional 1,730,641 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $24.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $259.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

