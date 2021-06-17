Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IAC opened at $152.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.97. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12-month low of $66.81 and a 12-month high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion and a PE ratio of 15.26.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The business had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.87.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

