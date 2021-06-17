Ergoteles LLC Sells 48,587 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Ergoteles LLC lessened its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,587 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,394,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $914,739,000 after buying an additional 722,583 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,748,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,038,000 after purchasing an additional 187,280 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,896,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,227 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,201,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,104,000 after purchasing an additional 315,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,794,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,717,000 after purchasing an additional 469,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.05. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EWBC. Compass Point lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

