Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 271,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,682,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWH opened at $17.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $780.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.12. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

