Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Magellan Health by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth about $543,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Magellan Health by 9.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.37 on Thursday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.67 and a 12-month high of $95.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.21.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

