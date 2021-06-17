Ergoteles LLC Invests $3.11 Million in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,110,000. Ergoteles LLC owned about 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Shares of AVIR stock opened at $23.48 on Thursday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $94.17. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of -46.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.89.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.