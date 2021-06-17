Ergoteles LLC Grows Stock Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 84.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 125,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AGIO opened at $58.78 on Thursday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.47 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $26.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $28.18. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AGIO shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32. Also, insider Carman Alenson sold 991 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $53,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,019 shares of company stock worth $1,710,567. 3.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

