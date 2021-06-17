Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a sector perform rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist downgraded Equity Residential from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $79.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $82.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.32.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $729,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,509,000 after acquiring an additional 471,900 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 168,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.