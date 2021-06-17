Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ENV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

ENV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $79.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,083. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Envestnet has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Envestnet’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

