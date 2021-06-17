Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Oxford Lane Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Kalos Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 82.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the period.

In other Oxford Lane Capital news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 168,375 shares of Oxford Lane Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170,447.52, for a total transaction of $28,699,101,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OXLC opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%.

Oxford Lane Capital Profile

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

