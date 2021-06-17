Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 30.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLD. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Heartland Express by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.43.

Shares of HTLD opened at $17.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.56. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.45 million. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 11.29%. Research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.20%.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

