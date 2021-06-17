Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $31.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REZI. William Blair initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.